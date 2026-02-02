Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed the most recent trading day at $23.50, moving -1.01% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.56%.

Shares of the processed food company with dual headquarters in Pittsburgh and Chicago have depreciated by 2.67% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 5.75%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.74%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Kraft Heinz in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 11, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.61, reflecting a 27.38% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.42 billion, down 2.41% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.53 per share and a revenue of $24.99 billion, indicating changes of -17.32% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.57% higher. Kraft Heinz is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Kraft Heinz's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.11, which means Kraft Heinz is trading at a discount to the group.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, placing it within the bottom 24% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

