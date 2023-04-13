Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed at $39.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.28% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese had gained 3.07% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 5.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.11% in that time.

Kraft Heinz will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.60, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.4 billion, up 5.83% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.71 per share and revenue of $27.05 billion, which would represent changes of -2.52% and +2.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% lower. Kraft Heinz currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Kraft Heinz is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.47. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.5.

Investors should also note that KHC has a PEG ratio of 3.56 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

