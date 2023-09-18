Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed at $33.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.09% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.07% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese had lost 0.62% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.94% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.38% in that time.

Kraft Heinz will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.66, up 4.76% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.71 billion, up 3.14% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.89 per share and revenue of $27.06 billion, which would represent changes of +3.96% and +2.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower within the past month. Kraft Heinz is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Kraft Heinz is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.58. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.98.

Meanwhile, KHC's PEG ratio is currently 2.49. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Food - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.49 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.