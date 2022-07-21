Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed at $37.95, marking a -0.81% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese had gained 3.27% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.91% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Kraft Heinz as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.67, down 14.1% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.38 billion, down 3.57% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.68 per share and revenue of $25.58 billion, which would represent changes of -8.53% and -1.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower. Kraft Heinz is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Kraft Heinz currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.26. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.89.

We can also see that KHC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.85. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.