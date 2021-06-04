Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed at $43.96, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese had gained 2.02% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.14% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 0.15% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KHC as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.73, down 8.75% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.59 billion, down 0.8% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.66 per share and revenue of $25.25 billion. These totals would mark changes of -7.64% and -3.59%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KHC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. KHC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that KHC has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.52 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.26, which means KHC is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that KHC currently has a PEG ratio of 3.3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Food - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.44 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.