Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed at $38.08, marking a -0.31% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.5% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese had gained 2.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 1.6%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.54%.

Kraft Heinz will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2022. On that day, Kraft Heinz is projected to report earnings of $0.67 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.1%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.38 billion, down 3.51% from the year-ago period.

KHC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.69 per share and revenue of $25.61 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -8.19% and -1.66%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower within the past month. Kraft Heinz is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Kraft Heinz is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.22. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.27.

Investors should also note that KHC has a PEG ratio of 2.84 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Food - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.76 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.