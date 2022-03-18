Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed at $37.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.34% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.17% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese had lost 0.11% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 4.53% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.88% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kraft Heinz as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.52, down 27.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.74 billion, down 10.24% from the year-ago period.

KHC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.64 per share and revenue of $24.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -9.9% and -4.42%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.05% higher within the past month. Kraft Heinz currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Kraft Heinz currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.4, so we one might conclude that Kraft Heinz is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that KHC has a PEG ratio of 2.86 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Food - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.86 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

