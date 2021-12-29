Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed the most recent trading day at $35.81, moving -0.14% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese had gained 6.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 6.38%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.32%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kraft Heinz as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.63, down 21.25% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.6 billion, down 4.82% from the year-ago period.

KHC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.79 per share and revenue of $25.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.13% and -0.87%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Kraft Heinz is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Kraft Heinz currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.88. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.49, so we one might conclude that Kraft Heinz is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, KHC's PEG ratio is currently 2.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. KHC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.5 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

