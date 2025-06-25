Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Moves -1.15%: What You Should Know

Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed the most recent trading day at $25.73, moving -1.15% from the previous trading session. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.31%.

The processed food company with dual headquarters in Pittsburgh and Chicago's shares have seen a decrease of 2.98% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.05%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Kraft Heinz in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.64, down 17.95% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.26 billion, down 3.34% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.57 per share and revenue of $24.97 billion, which would represent changes of -16.01% and -3.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Kraft Heinz is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Kraft Heinz is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.12. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.65, so one might conclude that Kraft Heinz is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that KHC currently has a PEG ratio of 3.04. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Food - Miscellaneous industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.61.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, finds itself in the bottom 21% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

