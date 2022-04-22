Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Moves -1.86%: What You Should Know

Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed the most recent trading day at $43.18, moving -1.86% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese had gained 13.9% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 6.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.35% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kraft Heinz as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Kraft Heinz to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 27.78%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.79 billion, down 9.49% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.64 per share and revenue of $24.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of -9.9% and -4.27%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower within the past month. Kraft Heinz is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kraft Heinz has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.7 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.63, so we one might conclude that Kraft Heinz is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that KHC has a PEG ratio of 3.34. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.75 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

