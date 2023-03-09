Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Moves -1.38%: What You Should Know

Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed at $37.79 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.38% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.85%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.91%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese had lost 1.92% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.13% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 2.85% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Kraft Heinz as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Kraft Heinz to post earnings of $0.60 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.42 billion, up 6.18% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.72 per share and revenue of $27.13 billion, which would represent changes of -2.16% and +2.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.09% lower. Kraft Heinz is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Kraft Heinz's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.11. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.15.

Meanwhile, KHC's PEG ratio is currently 3.47. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. KHC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KHC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.