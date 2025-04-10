Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Moves -0.89%: What You Should Know

Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed at $28.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.89% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 2.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 4.31%.

The processed food company with dual headquarters in Pittsburgh and Chicago's stock has dropped by 3.96% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.83% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 5.27%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Kraft Heinz in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 29, 2025. On that day, Kraft Heinz is projected to report earnings of $0.60 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.04%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6 billion, down 6.49% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.67 per share and a revenue of $24.94 billion, demonstrating changes of -12.75% and -3.5%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% lower. Kraft Heinz is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Kraft Heinz currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.36. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.89.

One should further note that KHC currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Food - Miscellaneous industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.81.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 180, this industry ranks in the bottom 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

