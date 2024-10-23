Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Kraft Heinz (KHC) reached $35.50, with a -0.39% movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.6%.

Coming into today, shares of the processed food company with dual headquarters in Pittsburgh and Chicago had gained 2.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 1.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.68%.

The upcoming earnings release of Kraft Heinz will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 30, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.74, marking a 2.78% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $6.43 billion, indicating a 2.17% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.01 per share and revenue of $26.14 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.01% and -1.88%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Kraft Heinz. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower. Currently, Kraft Heinz is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Kraft Heinz is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.82. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.12.

Investors should also note that KHC has a PEG ratio of 3.48 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Food - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.82 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, placing it within the top 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

