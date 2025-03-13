Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know

Kraft Heinz (KHC) ended the recent trading session at $30.19, demonstrating a -0.36% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.5%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.96%.

The processed food company with dual headquarters in Pittsburgh and Chicago's stock has climbed by 5.87% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.38%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Kraft Heinz in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Kraft Heinz to post earnings of $0.61 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.59%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $6.01 billion, showing a 6.21% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.68 per share and revenue of $24.99 billion, indicating changes of -12.42% and -3.3%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.42% lower. At present, Kraft Heinz boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Kraft Heinz is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.31. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.08.

We can additionally observe that KHC currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.4. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Food - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.96.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KHC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.