Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know

Kraft Heinz (KHC) ended the recent trading session at $26.63, demonstrating a -0.26% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.26%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.83%.

The processed food company with dual headquarters in Pittsburgh and Chicago's stock has dropped by 5.42% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.17%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Kraft Heinz in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Kraft Heinz to post earnings of $0.64 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 17.95%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.26 billion, indicating a 3.34% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.57 per share and a revenue of $24.97 billion, signifying shifts of -16.01% and -3.38%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher. Kraft Heinz currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Kraft Heinz is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.38. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.84.

Meanwhile, KHC's PEG ratio is currently 3.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.62 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.