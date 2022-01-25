Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know

Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed at $36.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.49% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.22% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese had gained 2.71% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Kraft Heinz as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 16, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Kraft Heinz to post earnings of $0.63 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 21.25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.59 billion, down 5.03% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% higher within the past month. Kraft Heinz is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Kraft Heinz is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.88. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.19, which means Kraft Heinz is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that KHC has a PEG ratio of 2.78. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.1 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KHC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

