Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed at $33.56, marking a -0.21% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese had lost 1.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 2.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.64%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kraft Heinz as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Kraft Heinz to post earnings of $0.66 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.76%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.71 billion, up 3.14% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.89 per share and revenue of $27.06 billion, which would represent changes of +3.96% and +2.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher within the past month. Kraft Heinz is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kraft Heinz has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.64 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.95.

Investors should also note that KHC has a PEG ratio of 2.5 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Food - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.5 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KHC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

