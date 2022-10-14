Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed the most recent trading day at $35.73, moving -0.14% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese had gained 3.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 4.6%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.51%.

Kraft Heinz will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 26, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.55, down 15.38% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.21 billion, down 1.79% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.66 per share and revenue of $25.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of -9.22% and -0.29%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower within the past month. Kraft Heinz is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Kraft Heinz is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.47. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.59, so we one might conclude that Kraft Heinz is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that KHC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.69. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Food - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.49 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



