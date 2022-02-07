Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed the most recent trading day at $34.72, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese had lost 6.96% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.01% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kraft Heinz as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 16, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.63, down 21.25% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.59 billion, down 5.1% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% higher within the past month. Kraft Heinz is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Kraft Heinz is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.26. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.99.

Meanwhile, KHC's PEG ratio is currently 2.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. KHC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

