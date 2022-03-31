Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed at $39.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.03% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.57% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese had gained 0.84% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.1% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.37% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kraft Heinz as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Kraft Heinz is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 27.78%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.77 billion, down 9.83% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.64 per share and revenue of $24.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of -9.9% and -4.42%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Kraft Heinz currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Kraft Heinz is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.04, which means Kraft Heinz is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, KHC's PEG ratio is currently 2.99. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

