Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed at $32.32 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.46% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.49%.

Shares of the the processed food company with dual headquarters in Pittsburgh and Chicago have depreciated by 6.42% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Kraft Heinz in its upcoming release. On that day, Kraft Heinz is projected to report earnings of $0.74 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.33%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $6.6 billion, indicating a 1.8% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

KHC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.01 per share and revenue of $26.6 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.01% and -0.14%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.21% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Kraft Heinz is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Kraft Heinz is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.89. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.9.

One should further note that KHC currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.65. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Food - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.14.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KHC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

