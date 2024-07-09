Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed the most recent trading day at $31.93, moving -0.53% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.13%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.14%.

Shares of the the processed food company with dual headquarters in Pittsburgh and Chicago have depreciated by 4.32% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.34%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Kraft Heinz in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.74, down 6.33% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $6.59 billion, reflecting a 1.9% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.02 per share and revenue of $26.58 billion, which would represent changes of +1.34% and -0.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. Kraft Heinz presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Kraft Heinz's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.64. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.56.

One should further note that KHC currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.59. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Food - Miscellaneous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.14.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KHC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

