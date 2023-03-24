Kraft Heinz (KHC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.12, changing hands as high as $38.22 per share. Kraft Heinz Co shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KHC's low point in its 52 week range is $32.73 per share, with $44.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.18. The KHC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.