Kraft Heinz (KHC) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed at $22.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.16% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.01%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the processed food company with dual headquarters in Pittsburgh and Chicago had gained 4.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 2.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.42%.

The upcoming earnings release of Kraft Heinz will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 6, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Kraft Heinz to post earnings of $0.5 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.35%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $5.89 billion, indicating a 1.82% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.04 per share and a revenue of $24.46 billion, indicating changes of -21.54% and -1.93%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower within the past month. Right now, Kraft Heinz possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Kraft Heinz is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.04. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.01, so one might conclude that Kraft Heinz is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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