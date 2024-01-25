Kraft Heinz (KHC) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Kraft Heinz (KHC) ended the recent trading session at $37.26, demonstrating a +1.2% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.53% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.64%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.19%.

The the processed food company with dual headquarters in Pittsburgh and Chicago's shares have seen an increase of 0.82% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.48%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Kraft Heinz in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 14, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.77, signifying a 9.41% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.97 billion, down 5.63% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.43% downward. As of now, Kraft Heinz holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Kraft Heinz is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.28. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.31.

It is also worth noting that KHC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. KHC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

