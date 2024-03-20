Kraft Heinz (KHC) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed the latest trading day at $35.35, indicating a +0.23% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.25%.

The the processed food company with dual headquarters in Pittsburgh and Chicago's stock has dropped by 0.98% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Kraft Heinz in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.68, signifying steadiness compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.42 billion, down 1.12% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.02 per share and a revenue of $26.77 billion, representing changes of +1.34% and +0.49%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% lower. Kraft Heinz is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Kraft Heinz is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.66. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.47.

One should further note that KHC currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.79. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. KHC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 80, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

