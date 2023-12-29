Kraft Heinz (KHC) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Kraft Heinz (KHC) ended the recent trading session at $36.98, demonstrating a +0.65% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.56%.

Shares of the the processed food company with dual headquarters in Pittsburgh and Chicago witnessed a gain of 4.64% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its gain of 2.46% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 5.24%.

The upcoming earnings release of Kraft Heinz will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.77, showcasing a 9.41% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $6.97 billion, indicating a 5.57% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.96 per share and revenue of $26.75 billion, which would represent changes of +6.47% and +1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Kraft Heinz boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kraft Heinz has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.41 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.16.

Also, we should mention that KHC has a PEG ratio of 2.59. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Food - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.4 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, placing it within the bottom 44% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.