Kraft Heinz (KHC) Raises View on Effective Transformation

The Kraft Heinz Company KHC is leaving no stones unturned to transform its business to unleash its full potential. The iconic consumer packaged food and beverage company successfully deployed its Operating Model in the last two years. Thanks to Kraft Heinz’s effective portfolio management, nearly two-thirds of its business now lies in fast-growing consumer platforms. The company is committed to accelerating its profit and enhancing the long-term shareholders’ value.



As part of its next transformation phase, management unveiled AGILE@SCALE. The strategy will help Kraft Heinz to enhance its agile expertise and capabilities via partnerships with technology giants and cutting-edge innovators. The company will leverage its financial flexibility to take over other capabilities. Courtesy of an improved portfolio and Operating Model combined with the promising AGILE@SCALE strategy, the company is increasing its long-term growth targets



The company now expects organic net sales growth between 2-3% in the long-term. The metric was expected to rise 1-2%. Adjusted EBITDA growth is now envisioned in the range of 4-6%, up from the previous guidance of 2-3% growth. Management now expects to see a 6-8% adjusted earnings per share (EPS) growth in the long term. The metric was previously expected to grow 4-6%. The outlook reflects the company’s business reorientation to date as well as optimism surrounding its next-phase transformation. Apart from this, Kraft Heinz expects to generate at least $2 billion of gross efficiencies, slightly ahead of its previous outlook.



For 2022, Kraft Heinz expects adjusted EBITDA in the $5.8-$6 billion range, including the impact of an extra week in 2022. This view also reflects the impact of solid organic sales along with the ongoing efforts to manage inflationary pressures. Management stated that the view also considers the impacts from the divestitures and 53rd week in 2022.



In other news, Kraft Heinz and Simplot Food Group — a division of the J.R. Simplot Company— signed a long-term agreement to name Simplot as the exclusive manufacturer and supplier of Ore-Ida. Simplot, a well-known manufacturer and distributor of potatoes, will grow the brand by introducing technology and innovation to the business. The move is in sync with Kraft Heinz’s intentions to manage its portfolio with agility to accelerate growth.

Kraft Heinz also announced a joint venture with TheNotCompany, Inc. (“NotCo”) — a well-known food tech start-up. Through this venture, the parties will work to accelerate the adoption of plant-based foods. The joint venture is an important step in Kraft Heinz’s product portfolio transformation.



