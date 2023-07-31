Kraft Heinz (KHC) Queued for Q2 Earnings: Things to Consider

The Kraft Heinz Company KHC is likely to register growth in the top and the bottom line when it reports second-quarter 2023 earnings on Aug 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $6.8 billion, suggesting a jump of 3.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line has moved down by a penny in the past seven days to 74 cents per share. The projection suggests growth of 5.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Kraft Heinz Company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.7%, on average. This food and beverage product company delivered an earnings surprise of 13.3% in the last reported quarter.

Things to Consider

Kraft Heinz is on track with strategic pricing efforts to counter increasing input costs. Higher list prices have been fueling its top-line growth. We expect favorable pricing growth of 7.5% on the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.



The company has been benefiting from the strength of its operating model and solid transformation efforts, as part of which it has been on track with AGILE@SCALE to accelerate profit and enhance shareholders' value. The strategy has been helping Kraft Heinz enhance its agile expertise and capabilities via partnerships with technology giants and cutting-edge innovators.



Yet, Kraft Heinz has been grappling with the rising inflationary environment for a while. In its lastearnings call management expects high-single-digit inflation in 2023, including low-double-digit inflation in the first half. This raises concerns for the second quarter of 2023.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for The Kraft Heinz Company this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



The Kraft Heinz Company carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and has an Earnings ESP of +0.84%.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat.



Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH currently has an Earnings ESP of +50.64% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The company’s top and bottom lines are expected to increase year over year when it reports second-quarter 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celsius Holdings’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $278.9 million, calling for growth of 81.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS is pegged at 31 cents, indicating an improvement from 12 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. CELH had an earnings surprise of 81.8% in the last reported quarter.



Coty COTY has an Earnings ESP of +20.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company’s top and bottom lines are expected to increase year over year when it reports its upcoming quarterly results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coty’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.3 billion, suggesting a rise of 13.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS is pegged at 2 cents, which indicates 300% growth from the year-ago period figure. COTY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 145%, on average.



Kellogg K currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.92% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports second-quarter 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.05 billion, which suggests a rise of 4.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for K’s quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at $1.11 per share. The consensus mark indicates a 5.9% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. Kellogg delivered an earnings beat of 9.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

