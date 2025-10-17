Kraft Heinz (KHC) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Kraft Heinz (KHC) ended the recent trading session at $25.52, demonstrating a +1.55% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.53% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.52%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.52%.

The stock of processed food company with dual headquarters in Pittsburgh and Chicago has fallen by 3.64% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.71%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Kraft Heinz in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 29, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.57, down 24% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $6.27 billion, indicating a 1.79% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.57 per share and a revenue of $25.24 billion, representing changes of -16.01% and -2.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.33% downward. Kraft Heinz currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Kraft Heinz is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.79. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.2, so one might conclude that Kraft Heinz is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that KHC has a PEG ratio of 2.94 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Food - Miscellaneous industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.73.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, placing it within the bottom 22% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

