Kraft Heinz (KHC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed at $38.85, marking a +0.47% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.62%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese had lost 0.95% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kraft Heinz as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Kraft Heinz is projected to report earnings of $0.77 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 28.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.42 billion, up 6.26% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.71 per share and revenue of $27.12 billion, which would represent changes of -2.52% and +2.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower within the past month. Kraft Heinz is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Kraft Heinz's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.25. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.54.

We can also see that KHC currently has a PEG ratio of 3.5. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Food - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.73 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KHC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

