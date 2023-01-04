Kraft Heinz (KHC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed the most recent trading day at $41.24, moving +1.13% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese had gained 3.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 3.33%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.98%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Kraft Heinz as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Kraft Heinz is projected to report earnings of $0.78 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.27%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.15 billion, up 6.63% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.63% lower. Kraft Heinz is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Kraft Heinz is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.88. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.32, so we one might conclude that Kraft Heinz is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, KHC's PEG ratio is currently 2.98. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Food - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.07 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

