Kraft Heinz (KHC) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed at $22.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.43% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.55% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.63%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.91%.

Shares of the processed food company with dual headquarters in Pittsburgh and Chicago have depreciated by 6.74% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.61%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.71%.

The upcoming earnings release of Kraft Heinz will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 11, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.61, down 27.38% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.39 billion, down 2.82% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.53 per share and revenue of $24.98 billion. These totals would mark changes of -17.32% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.3% downward. At present, Kraft Heinz boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kraft Heinz has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.99 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.22.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.