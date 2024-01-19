Kraft Heinz (KHC) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed the most recent trading day at $37.08, moving +0.19% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.7%.

The the processed food company with dual headquarters in Pittsburgh and Chicago's shares have seen an increase of 2.92% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 0.94%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Kraft Heinz in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 14, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.77, reflecting a 9.41% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.97 billion, down 5.57% from the year-ago period.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.43% decrease. Kraft Heinz is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Kraft Heinz's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.34. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.11, so one might conclude that Kraft Heinz is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that KHC has a PEG ratio of 2.58 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Food - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.29.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, positioning it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

