Kraft Heinz (KHC) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed at $30.24 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.57% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.97%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.7%.

The processed food company with dual headquarters in Pittsburgh and Chicago's shares have seen a decrease of 1.89% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.27% and outstripping the S&P 500's loss of 2.79%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kraft Heinz in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Kraft Heinz to post earnings of $0.60 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.04%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6 billion, down 6.49% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.67 per share and revenue of $24.94 billion, which would represent changes of -12.75% and -3.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Kraft Heinz. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.21% lower. Kraft Heinz is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Kraft Heinz is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.25. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.57.

We can also see that KHC currently has a PEG ratio of 3.38. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. KHC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

