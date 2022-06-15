Kraft Heinz (KHC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed the most recent trading day at $36.18, moving +0.11% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese had lost 16.27% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 7.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.94% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kraft Heinz as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.68, down 12.82% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.4 billion, down 3.27% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.69 per share and revenue of $25.61 billion, which would represent changes of -8.19% and -1.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower within the past month. Kraft Heinz is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Kraft Heinz currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.45. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.75.

Meanwhile, KHC's PEG ratio is currently 2.69. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.36 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.