Kraft Heinz (KHC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed the most recent trading day at $38.63, moving +0.91% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.43% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese had lost 4.54% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kraft Heinz as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Kraft Heinz to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 27.78%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.74 billion, down 10.24% from the prior-year quarter.

KHC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.64 per share and revenue of $24.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -9.9% and -4.42%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% higher within the past month. Kraft Heinz is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Kraft Heinz is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.51. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.34.

Also, we should mention that KHC has a PEG ratio of 2.9. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Food - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.9 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

