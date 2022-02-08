Kraft Heinz (KHC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed at $34.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.63% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.84% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese had lost 7.07% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kraft Heinz as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 16, 2022. On that day, Kraft Heinz is projected to report earnings of $0.62 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 22.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.59 billion, down 5.1% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% lower within the past month. Kraft Heinz is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Kraft Heinz's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.3. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.05.

We can also see that KHC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.14 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.