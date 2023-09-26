Kraft Heinz (KHC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed at $34.50, marking a +0.52% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.57%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese had gained 1.42% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.87% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.

Kraft Heinz will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.66, up 4.76% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.71 billion, up 3.14% from the year-ago period.

KHC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.89 per share and revenue of $27.06 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.96% and +2.17%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% lower. Kraft Heinz is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Kraft Heinz is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.88. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.78.

It is also worth noting that KHC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.55. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Food - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

