Kraft Heinz (KHC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed at $32.57, marking a +0.06% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese had lost 5.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 3.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.58%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kraft Heinz as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Kraft Heinz to post earnings of $0.66 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.76%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.71 billion, up 3.14% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.89 per share and revenue of $27.06 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.96% and +2.17%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% higher. Kraft Heinz is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kraft Heinz has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.26 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.52, which means Kraft Heinz is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that KHC has a PEG ratio of 2.42. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Food - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.47 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.