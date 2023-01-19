Kraft Heinz (KHC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed the most recent trading day at $40.04, moving +0.96% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 10.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese had lost 1.29% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.18% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kraft Heinz as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Kraft Heinz is projected to report earnings of $0.78 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.27%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.11 billion, up 6.04% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.63% lower. Kraft Heinz is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Kraft Heinz is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.48. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.69.

We can also see that KHC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.9. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. KHC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.