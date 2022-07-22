Kraft Heinz (KHC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed the most recent trading day at $38.32, moving +0.97% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese had gained 0.26% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.31% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kraft Heinz as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 27, 2022. On that day, Kraft Heinz is projected to report earnings of $0.67 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.1%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.38 billion, down 3.57% from the year-ago period.

KHC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.68 per share and revenue of $25.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -8.53% and -1.78%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% lower. Kraft Heinz is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Kraft Heinz is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.85, so we one might conclude that Kraft Heinz is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that KHC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.83. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.93 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

