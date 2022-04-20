Kraft Heinz (KHC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed the most recent trading day at $43.35, moving +1.74% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese had gained 12.28% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 5.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kraft Heinz as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 27, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.52, down 27.78% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.79 billion, down 9.49% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.64 per share and revenue of $24.93 billion, which would represent changes of -9.9% and -4.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower within the past month. Kraft Heinz is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Kraft Heinz currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.17. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.71.

Investors should also note that KHC has a PEG ratio of 3.23 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KHC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

