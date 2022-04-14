Kraft Heinz (KHC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed the most recent trading day at $42.29, moving +0.69% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.21% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.49%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese had gained 11.47% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 9.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.85% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Kraft Heinz as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2022. On that day, Kraft Heinz is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 27.78%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.77 billion, down 9.83% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.64 per share and revenue of $24.89 billion, which would represent changes of -9.9% and -4.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Kraft Heinz is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Kraft Heinz is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.92. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.23, so we one might conclude that Kraft Heinz is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that KHC currently has a PEG ratio of 3.18. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Food - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.08 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

