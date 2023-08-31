Kraft Heinz (KHC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed the most recent trading day at $33.09, moving -1.72% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese had lost 7.3% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kraft Heinz as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Kraft Heinz to post earnings of $0.66 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.76%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.71 billion, up 3.14% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.89 per share and revenue of $27.06 billion, which would represent changes of +3.96% and +2.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.77% higher. Kraft Heinz is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Kraft Heinz's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.65. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.93.

Also, we should mention that KHC has a PEG ratio of 2.5. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Food - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.