Kraft Heinz (KHC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed the most recent trading day at $36.38, moving -0.47% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese had gained 2.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 3.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.14%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kraft Heinz as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 2, 2023. On that day, Kraft Heinz is projected to report earnings of $0.74 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.82 billion, up 4.06% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.87 per share and revenue of $27.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.24% and +2.43%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.12% lower. Kraft Heinz is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Kraft Heinz is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.74. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.01.

We can also see that KHC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.73. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.92 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

