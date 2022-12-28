Kraft Heinz (KHC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed the most recent trading day at $40.44, moving -1.27% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.2% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese had gained 4.92% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kraft Heinz as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Kraft Heinz is projected to report earnings of $0.78 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.27%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.15 billion, up 6.63% from the year-ago period.

KHC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.70 per share and revenue of $26.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -7.85% and +0.91%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher. Kraft Heinz is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Kraft Heinz is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.16. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.25, which means Kraft Heinz is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, KHC's PEG ratio is currently 3.03. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

