Kraft Heinz Joins BEES Marketplace

March 20, 2023 — 07:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) and BEES announced an expanded partnership to digitize sales process and spur growth in LATAM. BEES, created by AB InBev in 2019, is an e-commerce platform that accelerates the digital journey for retailers across AB InBev's global footprint and distribution network. The partnership will bring brands like Kraft Mac & Cheese and Heinz Tomato Ketchup to the BEES marketplace. BEES will enable businesses in the region to browse, order and stock a variety of Kraft Heinz products at the click of a button, while providing Kraft Heinz access to retailers previously unreached.

Following the initial pilots in Colombia, Peru and Mexico, the companies plan to expand into Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Panama and other countries across LATAM.

