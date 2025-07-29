Kraft Heinz Introduces Limited-Edition Mac & Cheese With Pizza Flavor

Markets
(RTTNews) - The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC), Tuesday announced the launch of its newest limited-edition Kraft Mac & Cheese pizza delivery box, along with packets of red pepper flakes, starting August 1.

The company will deliver one-dollar boxes of its newest flavor straight to fans' doors in New York City, Chicago, and Detroit as little as fifteen minutes.

Customers can also revel in the delicious new flavor with Kraft Mac & Cheese Pizza flavor at retailers nationwide, throughout the back-to-school season.

In the pre-market hours, KHC is trading at $28.25 on the Nasdaq.

