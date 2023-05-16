Kraft Heinz Introduces IHOP Coffee To Grocery Stores Nationwide

(RTTNews) - Kraft Heinz is introducing pancake-inspired IHOP, indulgent coffee, to grocery shelves nationwide for the first time. It is made with 100% premium arabica beans and is now available in three roasts: Signature Blend, Buttery Syrup, and Chocolate Chocolate Chip. To celebrate the launch, a limited-edition IHOP Coffee Mug Diffuser will also be offered.

Kraft Heinz said customers can purchase IHOP Coffee in K-Cup pods and bags of grounds at retailers nationwide starting at $7.99 and pre-order the limited-edition IHOP Coffee Mug Diffuser for $19.99 on Amazon.com.

IHOP restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN).

